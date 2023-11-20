New Delhi, Nov 20 (PTI) Delhi Congress president Arvinder Singh Lovely on Monday donated desks made by Rahul Gandhi and carpenters of the Kirti Nagar furniture market to students of the Premela Bai Chavan School for the specially-abled at Karkardooma, a statement said.

Lovely along with All India Congress Committee in-charge Deepak Babaria donated the desks in the presence of teachers, students and Congress workers, it said.

The school has now developed such a strong bond with the Congress that the Congress family will extend all help and support to meet its requirements, Lovely said in the statement.

Lovely said Gandhi is very concerned about the welfare of the poor, the financially distressed and helpless people.

Congress leader Gandhi visited the Kirti Nagar furniture market on September 28.

