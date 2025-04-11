New Delhi, Apr 11 (PTI) The Delhi Directorate of Education (DoE) has released the annual school calendar for the academic session 2025-26, detailing the schedule for admissions and holidays.

According to the circular, the academic session began on April 1 and this marks the official start of the new school year across government and government-aided schools in Delhi.

Also Read | Who Is Ananya Birla? From Her Net Worth to Business Ventures, Here's All You Need To Know About Eldest Daughter of Aditya Birla Group Head, Kumar Mangalam Birla.

The summer vacation will begin on May 11 and end on June 30. However, teachers will be required to report to schools from June 28.

The autumn break will be from September 29 to October 1 while the winter vacation will be from January 1 to 15.

Also Read | Delhi EV Policy 2.0 Draft Explained: No CNG Auto Registration From August, Ban on Petrol, Diesel and CNG-Powered 2-Wheelers From Augsut 2026 Among Proposals To Curb Pollution.

The circular stated that "planned admissions" for classes VI to IX will be conducted from April 1 to June 30.

However, "non-planned admissions" will take place in three cycles and registration for these will also be held in three corresponding stages, it read.

Further, the circular said, admissions under the Right to Education (RTE) Act for classes VI to VIII will continue throughout the year at the school level.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)