New Delhi, Apr 5 (PTI) The Delhi government has intensified monitoring and launched a crackdown to curb irregular and exorbitant fee hikes by private unaided schools in the national capital.

The move comes in response to long-standing complaints of parents or guardians.

In a statement on Saturday, the Directorate of Education (DoE) described the issue as "chronic and deeply distressing for families" -- particularly those from middle- and lower-income groups -- and said it had been under the lens for several years.

The problem escalated notably during the post-Covid period, with reports of annual fee increases ranging from 25 per cent to 30 per cent, it said.

"Many parents have also alleged coercive practices by schools, including denial of admit cards for board examinations and threats to strike off names of students over non-payment of what they describe as unauthorised fees," the DoE said.

Taking note of these persistent complaints, the DoE said it intensified monitoring of private schools and launched a comprehensive crackdown.

"High-level inspection teams, including those led by district magistrates, have been deployed to investigate cases of fee-related grievances. In one such instance, a school was inspected following complaints lodged by parents on related issues," it said.

The DoE warned that any institution found guilty of violating fee regulations under the Delhi School Education Act and Rules, 1973, would face serious consequences.

"These may include suspension, cancellation of recognition, and even steps to take over the management of erring schools," it said.

A specialised audit of school finances is also being launched, with senior accounting officials designated to examine the records of non-compliant institutions.

The DoE has also taken steps to safeguard the rights of students from economically weaker sections and disadvantaged groups.

A dedicated nodal officer has been appointed to resolve complaints related to the non-provision of books, uniforms or any form of discrimination in admissions, it said.

The DoE has also instructed private schools not to compel parents or guardians to buy books or uniforms from particular vendors or change the uniform design more than once every three years.

It has committed to vigorously pursue pending cases in courts related to fee hikes, seeking early hearings to ensure swift resolution.

The education department has reaffirmed its resolve to ensure equitable and quality education for all students, with an increased budget allocation of about Rs 2,000 crore in the 2025-26 fiscal, the DoE said.

"The DoE is fully committed to protecting the academic interests of students. Any private school indulging in arbitrary fee hikes will face the strictest legal action," it said.

