New Delhi, Jun 18 (PTI) The Delhi government will launch a city-wide campaign involving awareness drives, street plays and student engagement to mark the "International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking" on June 26, Social Welfare Minister Ravinder Indraj Singh said on Wednesday.

In an official statement, Singh said the campaign will be jointly implemented by the social welfare, police and education departments, focusing on reaching marginalised and vulnerable communities.

Also Read | Bengaluru Water Cut: BWSSB Announces 24-Hour Water Supply Disruption on June 19 Amid Urgent Cauvery Pipeline Work; Check Timings and List of Affected Areas.

Addressing a review meeting with senior officials, the minister said coordinated efforts were essential to realise the goal of a "drug-free, healthy and empowered Delhi".

As part of the campaign, 64 hotspot locations across the city will be identified for street play performances to spread awareness about the harmful effects of drug abuse, the statement said.

Also Read | Ayatollah Khamenei India Connection: Iran Supreme Leader Traces His Roots to Uttar Pradesh.

Singh also stressed the need to engage students at the school level through poster exhibitions, motivational talks and other interactive activities.

"Drug addiction affects not just individuals but entire families, physically, mentally and financially," he said, adding that awareness among the youth is key to prevention.

He urged that public messaging be strengthened through radio jingles, cinema hall screenings and audiovisual displays at public places.

Students from the National Service Scheme (NSS) and National Cadet Corps (NCC) will also be roped in for on-ground outreach and activities, the statement added.

District-level social welfare teams have been directed to work in close coordination with local MLAs and district magistrates to ensure that the campaign is effective and widely accessible, it said.

"This is not just a campaign, it is a social movement. We need active participation from schools, civil society and voluntary organisations to bring lasting change" the minister said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)