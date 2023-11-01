New Delhi, Nov 1 (PTI) The Delhi government will carry out desilting of the Wazirabad reservoir, increasing its capacity "by several crores of litres", Water Minister Atishi said on Wednesday.

Inspecting the Wazirabad water treatment plant and reservoir, she said the plant won't be shut due to an increase in ammonia levels and that in-situ treatment of water will be done.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh Foundation Day 2023 Date and Significance: Know History of Chhattisgarh Rajyotsava Day When the State Was Formed.

"The Arvind Kejriwal government will carry out desilting of the Wazirabad reservoir, increasing its capacity by several crores of litres," she said.

The minister further instructed officials to expedite the reservoir desilting process and in-situ ammonia treatment project.

Also Read | Karnataka Rajyotsava Day 2023 Date: Know History and Significance of the Day When the State of Karnataka Was Formed.

"The Delhi government is tackling water scarcity in Delhi with a remarkable recycling plant. Recycling plants like the 11 million gallons per day (MGD) facility in Wazirabad will also be established in Haiderpur and Chandrawal," she said.

According to the government, the Delhi Jal Board will be able to produce an additional 25 MGD of water daily through its new recycling plants.

The minister added that the government will upgrade the Wazirabad plant's pumping houses with new technology to ensure uninterrupted operation, even during floods.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)