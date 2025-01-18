New Delhi, Jan 18 (PTI) A landlord, who allegedly shot dead his tenant in outer north Delhi, for not repaying a loan was arrested on Saturday, police said.

On January 17, a body was found in a pond in Alipur area, which was later identified as Rakesh (29), a police officer said.

The victim had a gunshot wound to his head and blood stains were found on the roof of a nearby building, which had been partially cleaned, along with an empty bullet, he said.

Investigation suggested that Rakesh was shot on the rooftop and his body was disposed of in the pond, police said.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) was immediately formed to investigate the case, the officer said.

The victim's mother, Bhagwati Devi, told police that Rakesh had left his home earlier that day with their landlord's son, Govind Ballabh.

She also mentioned about an ongoing property and financial disputes between them, the officer said.

Govind, who owned the building where the incident occurred, was arrested, he added. During interrogation, Govind confessed that the crime stemmed from financial disputes.

Rakesh had allegedly taken Rs 5 lakh and a Mercedes car from Govind on a loan arrangement but failed to deliver the promised funds, leading to a heated dispute and the eventual murder, police said.

The victim's mobile phone was recovered, and efforts are underway to locate the weapon, which Govind claims to have disposed of in the pond, they added. PTI BM

