New Delhi, January 18: Delhi Police has arrested a 26-year-old man for allegedly killing his girlfriend and attempting to stage her death as suicide, officials said on Saturday. On Friday, a 23-year-old woman was found dead on the floor of her house in the Om Nagar area in northwest Delhi with a dupatta tied around her neck and another attached to the ceiling fan of the room, a police officer said.

"Initial investigation raised suspicions of foul play, prompting a detailed reconstruction of the crime scene. Evidence suggested that someone entered the house through the roof, killed the woman, and tried to mislead the probe by trying to stage the death as suicide," the officer said. Delhi Shocker: Man Arrested for Killing Neighbour for Intervening in Domestic Dispute With Wife.

Scrutiny of CCTV footage and local inquiries led to the arrest of Shakir (26), a former delivery boy and boyfriend of the victim. During interrogation, Shakir confessed to killing the woman on suspicion of infidelity, the officer.

