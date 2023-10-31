New Delhi, Oct 30 (PTI) Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has warned authorities of strict action if they fail to complete all repair works in Narela, Bhorgarh and Bawana industrial areas by November 15, officials said on Monday.

Saxena recently inspected the ongoing work in these three industrial areas.

This inspection comes after a review meeting on October 13 where the LG had expressed "displeasure" over the "grave inaction" of the Delhi government and the Delhi State Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC) in providing basic infrastructure to industrial units relocated to different parts of the city even 26 years after a Supreme Court order.

The LG has made it clear that strict action would be taken if the November 15 deadline is not adhered to, a Raj Niwas official said.

"Appalled at the state-of-affairs and absolute lack of basic infrastructure required for industries to start functioning there, the LG has directed the DSIIDC and other agencies concerned, including the MCD and DDA to make the infrastructure conducive for ease of doing business," the official said.

The LG noted that no upgradation work has been undertaken at the Bhorgarh Industrial area of north Delhi for the last 10 years and only a handful of units were functional out of the 3,917 plots carved out in the area, he added.

During the inspection, Saxena was also discontented on finding that the situation in the last 26 years since 1996, when the Supreme Court ordered for relocation of industries in non-conforming areas to designated industrial areas, have remained static and "even the basic facilities were out of place", the official said.

The drains in the industrial areas were choked and not properly maintained and even the roads and streets needed massive repair and restoration work, with even the streetlights yet to be installed, he added.

The LG also directed the private power distribution company to do away with the hanging wires, particularly in the Narela Industrial area.

The Association of Industry Owners in Bawana drew the LG's attention towards several illegal structures that have come up in the area and the building bye-laws being violated by certain plot allottees. This issue, they said, would have a detrimental impact in case of fire or other accidents, the official said.

The LG also visited the Effluent Treatment Plants in Narela and Bawana.

During his inspection, the LG set a deadline of November 15 for the authorities concerned, including the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and others to carry out the cleanliness, repair of roads, completion of sewerage work and availability of power in Narela, Bhorgarh and Bawana industrial areas.

Saxena emphasised that repair and maintenance should be carried out in a manner that prevents waterlogging in future and warned that the cleaning being undertaken should not be superficial.

He also asked officials to ensure that the green belt in the periphery of the area is maintained fully and not only on paper. He asked them to take necessary actions to make the industrial areas dust-free, the official said.

