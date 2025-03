New Delhi, Mar 27 (PTI) Three people were arrested for allegedly bludgeoning a man to death with bricks and dumping his body in a borewell pit at an under-construction pump house here, police said on Thursday.

The accused have been identified as Suraj (24), Ankit (20), and Abhishek (22), all residents of Swaroop Nagar. Suraj and Abhishek were previously involved in three criminal cases each, he said. The deceased has been identified as Chandan, police said.

Suraj, who was recently arrested in an Arms Act case, suspected that Chandan was responsible for his arrest and conspired with the other two accused to kill him, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outernorth) Nidhin Valsan said.

The incident occurred on March 22 when Suraj called Chandan on the pretext of drinking. After consuming excessive alcohol, the accused attacked him with bricks and killed him on the spot, he said.

"They then dumped his body in a borewell pit at an under-construction pump house and covered it with bricks. On March 23, Chandan's family approached the police after he failed to return home,” said the DCP.

A missing person complaint was registered at Swaroop Nagar Police Station. During the investigation, CCTV footage revealed that Chandan was last seen with Suraj.

Based on this lead, Suraj was detained for questioning. Upon sustained interrogation, he confessed to the crime and revealed Ankit and Abhishek's involvement in the matter, he said.

Following their arrest, they led the police team to the crime scene, where Chandan's body was recovered. The bricks used in the murder were also seized from the spot, he added.

The officer added that the stolen scooty allegedly used to transport the victim's body, along with his mobile phone were also recovered.

Further investigation is underway, DCP added.

