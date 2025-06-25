New Delhi, Jun 25 (PTI) Delhi metro commuters can now book ticket on ride-hailing app Rapido, facilitated through the government-backed Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), the company said on Wednesday.

Rapido Co-Founder Aravind Sanka said the company will also offer rides to and from metro stations at a fixed fee of Rs 25.

"We are making the metro ticketing available on our platform with the help of ONDC and DMRC. We are also making the first ride free for all users who are using Rapido app to book their metro ticket," he said.

Sanka said every day more than 8 lakh customers use Rapido out of that 40 per cent are women drivers.

Around 1 lakh customers already use the service to travel to or from metro stations, he added.

The company will have designated pick up and drop off points at select metro stations in Delhi.

