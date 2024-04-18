New Delhi, Apr 18 (PTI) Train movement between the Delhi Metro's Samaypur Badli and Jahangir Puri stations on the Yellow Line will be conducted via a single line for four months for execution of the Magenta Line extension's Phase-IV work, officials said on Thursday.

The services will remain affected from 10 pm to 7 am, they said.

The Yellow Line connects Samaypur Badli in Delhi to Millennium City Centre Gurugram in Haryana.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said in a post on X, "Train movement between Samaypur Badli and Jahangir Puri on the Yellow Line shall be done via single line from 10 pm till end of revenue services and from start of revenue services till 7 am with effect from Thursday (18.4.2024) for a period of four months for execution of Phase-IV work of the Magenta Line extension."

