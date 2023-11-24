New Delhi, Nov 24 (PTI) Delhi Metro services will be curtailed on a section of the Blue Line for about a couple of hours in the morning on November 26 due to track maintenance, officials said on Friday.

The Blue Line connects Dwarka Sector 21 and Electronic City in Noida.

"To undertake the scheduled maintenance work between Karol Bagh and Rajiv Chowk section of Blue Line (Dwarka Sec-21 to Noida Electronic City/Vaishali) on the intervening night of 25/26th November 2023, train services on the Line will be be briefly regulated on early Sunday morning," the DMRC said in a statement.

Train services will not be available on the Karol Bagh-Rajiv Chowk section till 6 am from the start time. Jhandewalan and Rama Krishna Ashram Marg metro stations of this section will remain closed till 6 am.

Services on the section will commence from 6 am onwards with the opening of the two stations for commuters, officials said.

