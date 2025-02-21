New Delhi, Feb 21 (PTI) A total of 51 people have been arrested this year for various offences including robbery and snatching, burglary, and arms act, an official said on Friday.

According to data shared by Delhi Police, 12 people have been arrested under Arms Act, 10 in gambling act, eight each in excise act and snatching, seven in auto lifting, four in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and one each in robbery and burglary till February 21 this year.

Further, 1,209 preventive actions were taken this year under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 1,194 under multiple sections of Delhi Excise Act, and 15,396 under multiple sections of Dowry Prohibition Act, the statement added.

