New Delhi, Jun 24 (PTI) Delhi Police has arrested two alleged serial snatchers after a chase of 10 kilometres in Delhi's Shahdara, an official said on Tuesday.

The accused, identified as Altaf (22) and Faizan (22), were nabbed by the team when they were allegedly fleeing on a stolen motorcycle after snatching a mobile phone near Cross River Mall in Anand Vihar.

Also Read | OPSC AIO Admit Card 2025 Out at opsc.gov.in: OPSC Releases Hall Ticket for Written Exam of Assistant Industries Officer Posts, Get Direct Link and Know Steps To Download.

According to the police, the accused were spotted by a patrolling team near Karkardooma court. When intercepted, they allegedly attempted to escape towards Vishwas Nagar but were overpowered, the police said.

The motorcycle allegedly used was found to be stolen from New Usmanpur. A snatched mobile phone was also recovered, they said.

Also Read | SBI PO Notification 2025: Application Process Begins for 541 Probationary Officers Posts at sbi.co.in, Know How To Apply.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)