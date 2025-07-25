New Delhi, Jul 25 (PTI) The Delhi Police have busted a gang of auto lifters with the arrest of two men who allegedly hired a 14-year-old boy to steal motorcycles in exchange for cash, an official said on Friday.

The accused, identified as Zunaid (22) and Suhail (22), both residents of Mustafabad, were arrested, while the juvenile was apprehended from Timarpur.

A total of four stolen vehicles, including two two-wheelers, three motorcycles and a scooter, were recovered, along with a master key used in the thefts, police said.

According to officials, the gang lured the minor, a Class 8 dropout, by offering Rs 2,000 for every motorcycle he stole.

"The juvenile admitted to stealing two motorcycles on the instructions of Zunaid and Suhail using a master key," the officer said.

The matter came to light after two FIRs were registered on July 12 and 18 regarding the theft of motorcycles from the Signature Bridge area. CCTV footage from more than 150 cameras showed the same boy stealing a vehicle near a park.

Acting on a tip-off, police laid a trap near the bridge on July 19 and apprehended the juvenile. A master key was recovered from his possession.

During questioning, the boy led the police to the two accused, who were arrested from the Yamuna Khadar area. The stolen motorcycles were found hidden in nearby bushes.

Further interrogation revealed that Zunaid worked at a water plant and also as a parking attendant, while Suhail drove an e-rickshaw. Both had dropped out of school and were addicted to drugs and alcohol. Dissatisfied with their earnings, they turned to vehicle theft.

Based on their disclosures, two more stolen vehicles were also recovered. The duo admitted to having stolen vehicles over the past six months and were in the process of looking for buyers at the time of their arrest.

