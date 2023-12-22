New Delhi, Dec 21 (PTI) The Delhi Police have registered an FIR against unknown persons in connection with the blaze in the Gopaldas Bhawan building on Barakhamba Road here, officials said on Friday.

The 17-storey building, which houses offices of several private firms, caught fire on Thursday afternoon, sending its occupants scurrying for safety.

While all occupants of the building were evacuated safely, a fireman had sustained minor injuries in the firefighting operation.

The police said an FIR under Sections 285 (negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible matter) and 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the Barakhamba Road police station.

"We have registered an FIR and teams have been formed to know the actual cause of the fire," said a senior police officer.

A call about the fire was received around 1 pm and 15 fire tenders were pressed into service, fire officials had said.

They had said the blaze started on the eighth floor of the building due to a short circuit and spread to the ninth, tenth and eleventh floors.

