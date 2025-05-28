New Delhi, May 28 (PTI) Delhi Police has arrested a man from a remote Naxal-affected hilly region in Odisha for allegedly supplying large quantities of marijuana to an inter-state drug syndicate operating in the Delhi-NCR region, an official said on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Bhagirathi Padhan (27), a resident of Kandhamal district in Odisha, is believed to be the key supplier for the syndicate that was earlier busted in March with the seizure of 120 kg of marijuana, he said.

Also Read | ISRO VSSC Recruitment 2025: ISRO Invites Applications for 64 Technician, Draughtsman and Other Posts, Apply Online at vssc.gov.in.

“Padhan ran a well-established supply chain of contraband cannabis from dense, Naxal-affected forest areas of Phulbani (also called Kandhamal) district, where he also oversaw illegal cultivation,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Harsh Indora said.

Acting on leads and technical surveillance, the team traced the accused to the jurisdiction of Gochhapada police station in Kandhamal, Odisha, he added.

Also Read | What Is Social Media Vetting Which Trump Admin Plans To Expand for Foreign Students? How Will It Affect US Student Visa Issuance Process?.

“The region is known for its difficult terrain and Naxal activity, which made the operation extremely challenging. After sustained efforts and local coordination, Padhan was arrested from the forested area,” the DCP said.

Police said Padhan had been a key figure in the supply network, which routed marijuana, locally referred to as ‘Kanchan', to various parts of India.

His name emerged during the investigation of Harsh Pratap Singh and Ishan Singh, who were arrested earlier this year in connection with the seizure of 120 kg of marijuana.

"Bhagirathi Padhan is not new to law enforcement. He was previously booked under the NDPS Act in 2017 in Odisha for similar offences," the officer added.

The DCP said that efforts are ongoing to identify other links in the network and further dismantle the supply chain.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)