New Delhi, Apr 5 (PTI) The maximum temperature in Delhi settled at 36.4 degrees Celsius, two notches above the seasonal average, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The relative humidity oscillated between 69 per cent and 27 per cent during the day.

The weather office has forecasted a mainly clear sky for Saturday, with strong surface winds expected to reach speeds of 25 to 35 kmph during the day.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle at 36 and 19 degrees Celsius, respectively, the IMD said.

The Ayanagar weather station recorded a high temperature of 37.5 degrees Celsius at 6.30 pm, according to the IMD data.

The minimum temperature recorded in the national capital was 20.2 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal.

