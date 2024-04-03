New Delhi, Apr 3 (PTI) Delhi on Wednesday recorded a maximum temperature of 36.6 degrees Celsius, three notches above normal, the India Meteorological Department said.

The relative humidity oscillated between 24 per cent and 75 per cent during the day.

Also Read | Army Medical Corps Raising Day 2024: Know History, Significance and Lesser-Known Facts About AMC on Its 260th Establishment Day.

For Thursday, the weather office has forecast generally cloudy skies with the maximum and minimum temperatures likely to settle at 35 and 18 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The minimum temperature recorded in the national capital was a notch below normal at 17.3 degrees Celsius.

Also Read | What Is ‘Havana Syndrome’? Here’s Everything You Need To Know About Mysterious Illness Linked to Russian Intelligence Unit.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)