New Delhi, Jun 28 (PTI) The national capital on Saturday recorded a minimum temperature of 28.7 degrees Celsius, 0.8 notch above the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The IMD has forecast thunderstorms with rain on Saturday and Sunday, with the maximum temperature expected to settle around 37 degrees Celsius.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, June 28 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

The relative humidity was recorded at 72 per cent at 8:30 am.

The air quality was in the "satisfactory" category at 10 am on Saturday with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 86, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.

Also Read | Is June 28 Bank Holiday? Will Banks Remain Open or Closed on 4th Saturday Falling on 28th July 2025? All You Need To Know.

According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor', and 401 to 500 'severe'.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)