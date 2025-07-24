New Delhi, Jul 23 (PTI) Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Thursday said the national capital has recorded 118 days of satisfactory or moderate air quality so far this year, attributing the improvement to the government's sustained efforts to curb pollution.

Addressing a press conference, Sirsa said this reflects the Delhi government's long-term approach.

"When the AAP government came to power, there were 110 clean air days in 2016. During the five months, we have been in power, Delhi has recorded 118 clean air days. That was a government of excuses. We work for people," he said.

The minister said they have also secured permission for cloud seeding trials and they will be conducting them in September. "If need arises, we will also carry out cloud seeding in November-December when pollution levels spike in Delhi."

