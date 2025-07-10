New Delhi, Jul 10 (PTI) The elections for the reconstitution of School Management Committees (SMCs) in Delhi's government and government-aided schools have been rescheduled by the Directorate of Education following stakeholders' requests for a more democratic and participatory process, according to a statement.

The elections will now be held on August 6. Parents and guardians will be informed about the elections and asked to file their nominations by July 9. The signed acknowledgement portion of the form must be submitted to the school teacher by July 28, according to the revised schedule.

Nomination forms on plain paper can be submitted till July 31, and candidates who missed submitting their forms earlier can also participate, it added.

The scrutiny of nominations and preparation of the list of candidates will be completed by August 2, while the voting sheet will be ready by August 4, the circular stated.

The elections will take place on August 6 between 8 am and 11 am for morning shift schools, and 1 pm to 4 pm for evening shift schools. Results will be declared on August 8, it added.

Additionally, an online application window has been opened for social workers interested in contributing to schools on a pro bono basis. The nomination link will remain active on the DoE's website till July 30.

A Permanent Core Group will review the applications from social workers, and appointments will be made by the concerned Deputy Directors of Education (DDEs) by August 5. A list of appointed social workers will be shared with school heads by August 6, it said.

School heads have been instructed to ensure the online registration of the newly constituted SMCs within a week from the declaration of results, it noted.

