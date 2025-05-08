New Delhi, May 8 (PTI) Delhi Police has cracked a cash theft case involving Rs 99 lakh, by arresting three men and recovering Rs 70 lakh from the stolen money, an official said on Thursday.

According to the police, the incident came to light on April 25 when Jaikishan, manager of a cash collecting company, reported that an employee, Yogesh, had absconded with Rs 99 lakh during cash collection operations in Mayur Vihar Phase-1.

Also Read | Indian Military Successfully Intercepts Pakistani Attacks on 15 Locations in India, Check List of Places Targeted by Pakistan.

Police registered an FIR at Pandav Nagar police station and launched an investigation into the matter.

Investigation revealed that Yogesh, along with his brother Mukesh, cousin Rahul, and friend Pankaj alias Sanu, had conspired to commit the theft. They were believed to be hiding in Nepal.

Also Read | What Is Sudarshan Chakra? How Does It Work? All You Need To Know About IAF's S-400 Air Defence Which Neutralised Pakistani Drones and Missiles.

"On May 6, the breakthrough came when Mukesh was arrested from his native village Daudpur in Uttar Pradesh. His interrogation led to the recovery of Rs 51.3 lakh," Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Abhishek Dhania said in a statement.

Subsequent operations led to the arrest of co-accused Rahul and Pankaj from Delhi, along with another Rs 13 lakh recovered in cash, the statement said.

Police said the accused had spent around Rs 7 lakh on loan repayments and travel. A high-end mobile phone purchased using stolen funds was also seized, he said.

The key conspirator, Yogesh, remains at large but is under technical surveillance, and efforts to apprehend him continue. The arrested trio -- Mukesh (25), Rahul (32) and Pankaj (32) -- have no previous criminal records, he added.

Both Mukesh and Rahul were working as security guards with a private bank, while Pankaj is a former employee of the cash collection company, the officer said.

Police have successfully traced Rs 70 lakh of the stolen amount so far, the DCP said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)