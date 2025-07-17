New Delhi, Jul 17 (PTI) The Delhi Traffic Police has requested the Public Works Department for support to hold a trial of U-turn-based traffic management at the Rajghat and Shanti Van crossings on Ring Road.

It aims to make the area free of signals and congestion.

"The letter has been sent to PWD, but we are yet to receive a response from them. As of now, there is no trial," a senior police official said.

Key proposed changes include widening and reshaping an existing U-turn located about 150 meters from the Rajghat crossing, as well as creating new cut-in-median U-turns with offset lanes between Rajghat and Shanti Van, and toward the Hanuman Mandir side.

These measures are designed to facilitate two-way U-turn movements and reduce dependency on traffic signals.

In a letter dated April 4, the traffic police also proposed closing central verges at certain points using sliding retractable barriers, which will fold into safety noses when not in use. They have requested lane markings, spring posts, cat eyes, and solar studs to enhance safety.

"Temporary signboards such as 'U-TURN AHEAD', 'GO SLOW', and 'KEEP LEFT' will be placed in relevant locations. If the trial proves successful, a modified version of the infrastructure may be implemented permanently," it read.

The letter follows an inspection by the Delhi Traffic Police and an NGO, during which they found the proposed changes to be 'praiseworthy'. They suggested the U-turn model to reduce signal-based delays and improve traffic movement along the Ring Road corridor.

