New Delhi, Nov 17 (PTI) An 18-year-old helper died after a truck rammed into another truck on the Rajokari Flyover in southwest Delhi, police said on Sunday.

The victim was identified as Samir, a resident of Firozabad, they said.

Also Read | ICSI CSEET November 2024 Result Date: Results of Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test Exam To Be Declared on November 18 at icsi.edu, Know Timing and Steps To Download.

The incident occurred on Saturday. Upon reaching the spot, the police found two heavily damaged trucks, including the offending vehicle.

"Preliminary inquiries revealed that the injured victim had been taken to an unknown hospital. No eyewitnesses were found at the scene," a police officer said.

Also Read | Latest Government Jobs Notifications: Eastern Railway Invites Applications for 60 Group C and Group D Posts, Apply Online at rrcrecruit.co.in; Know Recruitment Process and Other Details.

The police later received information from the Civil Hospital in Gurugram where Samir was declared brought dead, he said.

Police said that he had been working as a truck helper. His body was sent for a postmortem at Safdarjung Hospital before being handed over to his family.

"The truck driver, Imran Khan of Mewat, Haryana, was arrested and confessed to the crash. According to his statement, he had been driving at a high speed and applied sudden brakes on the flyover which caused a collision with another truck, leading to the fatal injuries of Samir," he added.

Police said that Samir was the sole earner for his family. A case was registered against the driver and further investigation is underway.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)