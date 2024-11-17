Mumbai, November 17: Government job seekers and Sarkari Naukri aspirants can apply for several vacancies at Eastern Railway, which has invited applications from candidates for Group C and D posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of RRC Eastern Railway at rrcer.org and also through rrcrecruit.co.in. The Eastern Railway recruitment drive is being held to fill 60 posts in the organisation.

The recruitment process began on November 15. However, applicants can apply online until December 14. As per the official notification, the recruitment will be done under the sports quota. Of the 60 vacancies, five are for Group C Level-4/Level-5, 16 are for Group C Level-2/Level-3, and 39 are for Group D Level-1 (7thCPC). Latest Government Jobs Notifications: Territorial Army Invites Applications for Soldier, Clerk and Other Posts; Check Eligibility and Recruitment Process Here.

Candidates applying for the Eastern Railway Recruitment 2024 should be between 18 and 25 years of age as of January 1, 2025. The official notification also stated that candidates would be selected based on an assessment of recognised Sports Achievement as per norms for 50 marks, game skill, physical fitness, and coach's observations during Trials for 40 marks.

Besides, 10 marks have been assigned for educational qualification. Candidates can download the e-call letter for the Eastern Railway Recruitment 2024 from RRC/ER's website. For details regarding pay scale and educational qualification, candidates can check the official notification on Eastern Railway's website or here. To apply for the Group C and Group D posts, the application fee is INR 500 for all candidates. Latest Government Jobs Notifications: Apply for 28 Job Vacancies of Technical Superintendent, Technical Officer and Other Posts of IIT Bombay Recruitment 2024 at iitb.ac.in.

However, the application fee is INR 250 for applicants belonging to SC, ST, Women, Minorities, and Economically Backward Classes. The fee can be paid online through Internet Banking or by Debit or Credit Card.

