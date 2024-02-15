New Delhi, February 15: A 26-year-old woman got injured after an iron pipe reportedly fell from west Delhi's Subhash Nagar Metro Station, police said on Thursday. The rod fell on a scooter and caused some minor injuries to the woman, who refused to press charges, they said. The incident happened yesterday, but no serious injury or damage was reported, DMRC sources said. Delhi: Dislocated Iron Pipe From Subhash Nagar Metro Station Reportedly Fell on Car and Scooter, One Person Injured (Watch Video).

Iron Pipe Falls on Scooter

#WATCH | Delhi | An iron pipe reportedly dislocated from Subhash Nagar Metro Station and fell on a car and scooty earlier this evening. At least one injury reported. Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/y03qJAbevh — ANI (@ANI) February 15, 2024

On February 8, a 53-year-old man lost his life and four other people were injured when a portion of a wall of the elevated Gokulpuri Metro Station in northeast Delhi collapsed.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)