According to reports, an iron pipe dislocated from Subhash Nagar Metro Station and reportedly fell on a car and a scooter on Thursday, February 15, 2024. At least one person got injured during the incident. Further details are awaited. Mumbai: Iron Rod From Under-Construction Building Falls on Auto Rickshaw in Jogeshwari; Woman Killed, Girl Injured (See Pics).

Dislocated Iron Pipe Falls on Car and Scooter

#WATCH | Delhi | An iron pipe reportedly dislocated from Subhash Nagar Metro Station and fell on a car and scooty earlier this evening. At least one injury reported. Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/y03qJAbevh — ANI (@ANI) February 15, 2024

