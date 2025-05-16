New Delhi, May 16 (PTI) Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) stood in the 'poor' category at 297 at 9 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

According to the IMD, the national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 26.2 degrees Celsius, 0.3 notch below the season's average.

The IMD has forecast thunderstorm with rain on Friday and Saturday. The maximum temperature is expected to settle at 41 degrees Celsius.

The relative humidity was 44 per cent at 8.30 am.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

