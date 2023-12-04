New Delhi, Dec 4 (PTI) Delhi's air quality was in the lower spectrum of the "very poor" category on Monday morning while the minimum temperature settled at 14.6 degrees Celsius, five notches above the season's average.

The Air Quality Index was 307 at 9.05 am.

Also Read | Telangana Election 2023 Results: From Aggressive Campaigning Led by A Revanth Reddy to Anti-Incumbency, These Factors Helped Congress Win India’s Youngest State.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good' , 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

The relative humidity at 8.30 am was 98 per cent.

Also Read | HPSC MO Admit Card 2023 Out at hpsc.gov.in: Hall Ticket for Subject Knowledge Test of Medical Officers Released, Know How To Download.

The weatherman has forecast partly cloudy sky with the maximum temperature expected to settle at 24 degrees Celsius.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)