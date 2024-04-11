New Delhi, Apr 11 (PTI) Leasing of industrial and warehousing spaces rose by 23 per cent annually in January-March this year to 135 lakh square feet across 19 major tier I, II and III cities of the country on demand from third-party logistics players and manufacturers, according to Savills India.

Real estate consultant Savills India on Thursday released the data on demand for industrial and logistics spaces.

Also Read | Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jayanti 2024 Date, History and Significance: Remembering the Indian Social Reformer on His 197th Birth Anniversary.

The year started on an impressive note, with a strong absorption or leasing of 13.5 million (135 lakh) square feet in January-March 2024 compared to 11 million (110 lakh) square feet in the year-ago period.

Tier I cities witnessed 78 per cent of the absorption, while tier II and III cities accounted for the remaining 22 per cent.

Also Read | Jyotiba Phule Jayanti 2024: Who Was Mahatma Jyotirao Phule? Important Things To Know About the Indian Social Activist on His 197th Birth Anniversary.

Leasing of industrial and warehousing spaces in Tier I cities increased 25 per cent to 10.5 million (105 lakh square feet) during January-March 2024 from 8.4 (84 lakh square feet) in the year-ago period. Tier II and III cities witnessed a 20 per cent growth to 3 million (30 lakh) square feet from 2.5 million (25 lakh) square feet.

Tier I cities include Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, and Pune. Tier II and Tier III cities include Guwahati, Bhubaneshwar, Patna, Hosur, Coimbatore, Rajpura, Lucknow, Jaipur, Nagpur, Surat and Indore.

In terms of absorption, Delhi-NCR lead the pack with the highest contribution of 21 per cent in January-March 2024, followed by Pune and Bengaluru, each at 12 per cent. The contribution of Pune to the overall absorption increased from 7 per cent in Q1 of 2023 to 12 per cent in Q1 2024, while it decreased for Mumbai from 14 per cent in Q12023 to 7 per cent in Q1 2024.

"The growing trend of supply chain outsourcing has resulted in increased expansion of 3PL (third-party logistics) players in tier II and III cities, leading to higher demand for warehousing space. The manufacturing sector continues to account for over 25 per cent of the total absorption, with improved manufacturing activities likely to drive increased uptake of manufacturing warehouses as well," said Srinivas N, Managing Director, Industrial and Logistics, Savills India..

The e-commerce sector is likely to witness a surge in activity going forward, he said, adding the sector is amplifying its urban distribution and extending its reach to tier II and III cities.

"The tier II and III cities are likely to witness significant growth as prominent hubs for sourcing, consumption, and distribution," Srinivas said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)