Kolkata, Apr 6 (PTI) Barring Orthodox leaf, all other categories of tea reported less demand during Sale-14, a Calcutta Tea Traders' Association (CTTA) official said here on Thursday.

The auction (Sale-14) was held on April 5, he said.

According to CTTA data, the total offerings amounted to 15,415 packages (4,50,767 kg) comprising 9,064 packages of CTC leaf, 5,150 packages of orthodox, 463 packages of Darjeeling leaf and 738 packages of dust tea.

CTC leaf met 51.78 per cent of its demand at lower price level and a total of 2,03,350 kg of different categories were sold at an average price of Rs 197.83 per kg.

Around 33.1 per cent of the total demand was witnessed for CTC leaf at above Rs 250 per kg level, it revealed.

Western India operated for liquoring new season teas. Major blender were selective while other internal and local dealer registered good support, the data reflected.

Orthodox offerings witnessed good demand at higher price range and a total of 83,400 kg of different qualities were sold at an average price of Rs 245.65 per kg.

About 11.42 per cent of total demand was marked at below Rs 150 per kg and above 54.46 per cent was claimed at a higher price level. Few old season teas met with strong demand and sold readily. Middle East remained selective while CIS marked good support.

Darjeeling leaf once again met with good demand at a lower price level and a total of 3,595 kg of different quality was sold at an average price of Rs 221.05 per kg. Around 77.9 per cent of the total demand was observed for Darjeeling leaf at below Rs 200 per kg level while only 9.55 per cent was marked at above Rs 500 per kg.

Nominal quantity of reprinted old season teas was sold at medium price range. Local operators and internals were in mainstay.

There was a fair demand for this week's dust offerings and a total of 23,597 kg of different quality was claimed at an average price of Rs 218.77 per kg.

Around 23.77 per cent of the total demand was marked for dust offerings at a lower price level and 38.28 per cent was observed at a higher price level, the data revealed.

Major blenders remained quiet. Middle East operated selectively while CIS saw good support.

The number of buyers for CTC, Orthodox, Darjeeling leaf and dust tea was 85, 43, 13 and 22 respectively during this session, the official data added.

