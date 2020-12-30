New Delhi, Dec 30 (PTI) The Ministry of Rural Development's land resources department has bagged the Digital India Awards 2020 for promoting excellence in digital governance.

The award was conferred by President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday at a virtual ceremony to Department Land Resources Additional Secretary Hukum Singh Meena and team in the presence of Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad.

The award is in the recognition for implementing a comprehensive IT application in the land registration system in the country, an official statement said.

This software application for registration has already been implemented in 12 states and UTs, including Punjab, Jharkhand, Goa, Manipur, Mizoram, Maharashtra and Dadra & Nagar Haveli.

The award has been given for IT application in registration system, named as a National Generic Document Registration System (NGDRS).

The Digital India Awards is an initiative of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology to honour exemplary initiatives/practices in digital-governance, it said.

The 6th Digital India Awards 2020 have been presented in six categories — Innovation in Pandemic; Excellence in Digital Governance; Excellence in Digital Governance; Excellence in Digital Governance; Open Data Champion; and Exemplary Product, it added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)