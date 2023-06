Mumbai, Jun 19 (PTI) The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has given its permission to full-service carrier Vistara and no-frills IndiGo to operate new international flights from August, a senior official said on Monday.

Vistara had proposed to launch its flight services to Bali in Indonesia from New Delhi, while IndiGo had sought the regulator's nod to introduce air connectivity to Georgia's capital Tbilisi from New Delhi, the official said.

"IndiGo operations (on) Delhi-Tbilisi (route) with effect from August 7 and Vistara operations (on) Delhi-Bali (route) with effect from August 1, have been approved," he said.

Vistara is in the process of merging with Air India, which is now owned by Tata Group.

In February this year, IndiGo announced its plans to roll out its air services to Kenya and Indonesia.

