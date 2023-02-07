New Delhi, Feb 7 (PTI) The Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) and the National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU) on Tuesday signed an agreement for setting up digital forensic laboratories.

This Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) will be a force multiplier for the DGGI in the field of investigation and digital forensics and will assist the agency for launching effective prosecutions and securing convictions of the guilty, an official release said.

The DGGI is an investigation wing of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) and extensively uses data analytical tools and technologies for detecting tax evasion and busting fake invoice rackets.

This will be a significant step for DGGI towards having requisite physical infrastructure, skills sets and know how in the field digital forensic, it added.

The MoU was signed by DGGI, Principal Director General, Surjit Bhujabal and NFSU Vice Chancellor J M Vyas.

NFSU is the only institute in the field of forensic sciences and has the state-of-the-art technology in the field of digital forensics and capabilities to study and analyse digital evidence. It has established cooperation in the field of digital forensics with various national agencies like Enforcement Directorate, DRDO and Central Bureau of Investigation etc. as well several countries and their institutions.

