New Delhi, Apr 7 (PTI) Delhi airport operator DIAL on Monday announced the launch of a bus service between the airport and Agra.

The twice-daily luxury bus service has been introduced in collaboration with a private bus operator Rigi Trans Tech Pvt Ltd, according to a release.

Also Read | Ambedkar Jayanti 2025 Date in India: Know the History and Significance, and Everything You Need To Know About Dr. BR Ambedkar's Legacy.

The service is the first of its kind initiative by DIAL (Delhi International Airport Ltd), which operates the Indira Gandhi International Airport in the national capital.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)