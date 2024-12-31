Shimla, Dec 31 (PTI) Digitization of milk procurement will start soon in 8-10 societies on a pilot basis in the state, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Tuesday.

The chief minister in a review meeting of Animal Husbandry Department directed the officers to ensure quality milk products to the consumers and to conduct a seasonal study on the availability of milk from farmers.

He also asked to adopt high-end technology in its operation to maximize the benefits to the farming community.

He also directed to focus on individual milk testing, real time data management with web and mobile interface. He also instructed to ensure GPS enabled route tracking and optimization for efficient milk transport. He said that separate marketing of Himachali dairy products must be ensured to provide better prices to the farmers for the hard work.

He said that the money for the milk procurement would be directly transferred to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries and details regarding collection data, quantity, quality and pricing would be notified through SMS. "Digitization will ensure hassle-free and seamless operations of the milk procurement which will also go a long way in maintaining transparency" he added.

