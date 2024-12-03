Thane, Dec 3 (PTI) Divyang persons on Tuesday protested against the alleged failure of Thane Municipal Corporation in utilising the 5 per cent budget allocation mandated for their welfare on the occasion of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities.

The demonstration was organised by Akhil Bharatiya Divyang Sena at the district collectorate.

The protesters alleged that the civic body failed to use funds earmarked under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016 for the financial years 2022-23 and 2023-24.

The demonstrators, carrying placards and wearing black armbands, called for immediate action against officials responsible for alleged misuse of funds by lodging criminal cases.

District Collector Ashok Shingare assured the demonstrators that their concerns would be taken seriously and action would be taken against the officials responsible for any administrative negligence and for failing to utilise the funds properly.

