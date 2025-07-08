New Delhi, Jul 8 (PTI) The Delhi Jal Board is planning to hire a social media marketing agency to enhance its public communication and digital engagement and manage all related activities of Water Minister Parvesh Verma, an official said.

The social media agency will not only have to revamp the Delhi Jal Board's (DJB's) website and make promotional videos but also manage the "opposition narrative", they said. A tender in this matter has already been floated.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, July 08, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Tuesday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

According to the plan, the DJB has outlined an expansive digital and media strategy, and an agency, once selected, would handle all communication and media outreach activities.

The agency would spearhead a complete revamp of the DJB website, focusing on redesign, content structuring, real-time updates, and performance analytics.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for July 08, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

"Social media listening and real-time sentiment analysis will be a key component of the engagement strategy, enabling DJB to monitor public opinion, manage opposition narratives, and respond swiftly during crises," the plan states.

Additionally, all major social media platforms, including X, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube, will be managed to ensure effective content dissemination and proactive messaging, according to the tender document.

Officials said the agency would also be responsible for producing high-quality digital content such as infographics, explainer videos, reels, narrative stories, and awareness campaigns, tailored to the DJB's public service mission and cultural identity.

Under this social media plan, the private company will design and create all outdoor advertisements, promotional materials, and media campaigns for DJB.

"The scope also includes production of educational films and public service announcements with original scripts, music, and stylised visuals to effectively reach diverse audiences," an official said.

Through this project, the DJB plans a more citizen-focused communication across digital platforms and the company will be hired for a period of three years.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)