New Delhi, May 19 (PTI) Realty major DLF Ltd on Friday reported a 39 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 1,282 crore for the fourth quarter of the last fiscal on higher revenue.

Its net profit stood at Rs 919.82 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose to Rs 3,347.77 crore in the January-March quarter of 2024-25 fiscal from Rs 2,316.7 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing.

During the 2024-25 fiscal, DLF's net profit increased to Rs 4,366.82 crore from Rs 2,723.53 crore in the preceding year.

Total income rose to Rs 8,995.89 crore in the last fiscal from Rs 6,958.34 crore in the 2023-24 financial year.

The board recommended a dividend of Rs 6 per equity share of face value of Rs 2 each for FY 2024-25, subject to the approval of the shareholders.

DLF is India's largest real estate firm in market capitalisation. The company's share price rose 3 per cent on Monday to close at Rs 737.40 apiece. Its market cap stood at more than Rs 1.82 lakh crore at close on Monday on the BSE.

