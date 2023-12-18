Latest News | DMF Set Up in 644 Districts for Welfare of Mining-affected People: Pralhad Joshi

Get latest articles and stories on Latest News at LatestLY. District Mineral Foundation (DMF) has been set up in 644 districts in 23 states, Parliament was informed on Monday.

Agency News PTI| Dec 18, 2023 06:00 PM IST
A+
A-
Latest News | DMF Set Up in 644 Districts for Welfare of Mining-affected People: Pralhad Joshi

New Delhi, Dec 18 (PTI) District Mineral Foundation (DMF) has been set up in 644 districts in 23 states, Parliament was informed on Monday.

States have been empowered to establish District Mineral Foundation to work for the welfare and benefit of persons, and areas affected by mining-related operations.

Also Read | DU Recruitment 2023: Vacancies Notified for 51 Assistant Professor Posts, Apply Online at colrec.uod.ac.in.

In a written reply in Rajya Sabha, Coal and Mines Minister Pralhad Joshi said, "DMF has been set up in 644 districts in 23 states."

States have also been empowered to frame rules for regulating the working of the District Mineral Foundations.

Also Read | SBI CBO Recruitment 2023: Registration for 5,280 Posts of Circle Based Officers Ends Tomorrow, Apply Online at sbi.co.in.

"To enhance transparency and accountability in DMF... Ministry of Mines has requested the Comptroller & Auditor General of India (CAG) to take up special audit of DMF and in response, the CAG has informed that the same has been taken up in the annual audit plan of FY2023-24," the minister said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Agency News PTI| Dec 18, 2023 06:00 PM IST
A+
A-
Latest News | DMF Set Up in 644 Districts for Welfare of Mining-affected People: Pralhad Joshi

New Delhi, Dec 18 (PTI) District Mineral Foundation (DMF) has been set up in 644 districts in 23 states, Parliament was informed on Monday.

States have been empowered to establish District Mineral Foundation to work for the welfare and benefit of persons, and areas affected by mining-related operations.

Also Read | DU Recruitment 2023: Vacancies Notified for 51 Assistant Professor Posts, Apply Online at colrec.uod.ac.in.

In a written reply in Rajya Sabha, Coal and Mines Minister Pralhad Joshi said, "DMF has been set up in 644 districts in 23 states."

States have also been empowered to frame rules for regulating the working of the District Mineral Foundations.

Also Read | SBI CBO Recruitment 2023: Registration for 5,280 Posts of Circle Based Officers Ends Tomorrow, Apply Online at sbi.co.in.

"To enhance transparency and accountability in DMF... Ministry of Mines has requested the Comptroller & Auditor General of India (CAG) to take up special audit of DMF and in response, the CAG has informed that the same has been taken up in the annual audit plan of FY2023-24," the minister said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
You might also like
Google Trends Google Trends
Real Madrid vs Villarreal
100K+ searches
IPL Auction
50K+ searches
Arsenal
20K+ searches
BSE
20K+ searches
Dawood Ibrahim news
20K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaAssembly Elections 2023Virat KohliAssembly Election Results 2023OmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar Card
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaAssembly Elections 2023Virat KohliAssembly Election Results 2023OmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma
Google News Telegram Bot

World

Technology

Business

Auto

Viral

Photos

Videos

SocialLY

LatestLY

About Us | Terms Of Use | Contact Us | Investors
Download ios app Download ios app

Copyright © Latestly.com All Rights Reserved.

Google News Telegram Bot