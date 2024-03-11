New Delhi, Mar 11 (PTI) The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has won a Transport Ticketing Global - 2024 award, it said on Monday.

According to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), the event attracts organisations from across the world.

Also Read | What Is CAA? Key Things To Know About Citizenship Amendment Act That Will Grant Indian Citizenship to Non-Muslims From Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

The DMRC said in a post on X, "The Delhi Metro recently won the prestigious Highly Commended Award under the Digital Champion category in Transport Ticketing Global - 2024 in London. This award is a global recognition of the various digital ticketing initiatives taken by the DMRC in the last couple of years."

"This annual event attracts organisations from the transportation sector from across the world," it added.

Also Read | RRB Recruitment 2024: Vacancies Notified For 9,144 Technician Posts, Know How to Apply Online At rrbapply.gov.in.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)