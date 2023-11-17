Jammu, Nov 17 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday met doctors of the Government Medical College Hospital here for a briefing on the health condition of those who were injured in a bus accident in Doda district.

On Wednesday, thirty-eight people were killed and 19 injured after a bus skidded off the road and rolled down into a 300-foot gorge in the district's Trungal-Assar area.

The Lt Governor was briefed on the condition of the injured people by doctors, officials said.

He met the team of doctors and medical staff and emphasised that no effort should be spared in their treatment, they said.

Inspector General of Police (IGP), Jammu Zone, Anand Jain also visited the hospital and enquired about the health condition of the injured.

Jammu and Kashmir BJP chief Ravinder Raina and Chairman of the Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) Gulam Nabi Azad also met the victims and their family members.

