Haridwar (Uttarakhand), Jul 6 (PTI) Supporting the Uttar Pradesh government's move to ask the owners of eateries along the Kanwar Yatra route to display their information, Yoga Guru Baba Swami Ramdev on Sunday said that doing business by hiding one's identity is wrong.

Ramdev said here that he is proud of being a Hindu and 'Sanatani' and, in the same way, Muslims should also be proud of being Muslims, claiming that their ancestors were also Hindus.

Asserting that it is up to the customer to decide whose shop they want to eat at, he asked, "What is the reason that Muslims are doing business in Kanwar Yatra by hiding their names? Hiding one's identity is wrong in every moral and religious sense."

On the Marathi language row, the yoga guru called the assault on Hindi speakers in Maharashtra unfortunate. He said that all languages ??should be equally respected, but Hindus should not fight among themselves based on different languages, castes, classes, sects and genders.

"This harms Sanatan, national integrity and unity. We all should live together,' Ramdev said on the sidelines of a Patanjali function here.

