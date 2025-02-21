New Delhi, Feb 21 (PTI) The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has reviewed as many as 21 issues affecting 17 infrastructure projects in Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Delhi, and Jharkhand, an official statement said on Friday.

The meeting chaired by DPIIT Secretary Amardeep Bhatia was attended by senior officials from central ministries, state governments, and project proponents.

Also Read | News Headlines for School Assembly Today, 22 February 2025: Check Important National, International, Sports, Entertainment and Business Stories.

"In the meeting, 21 issues across 17 significant projects were reviewed, including nine projects under Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, with the total cost of all projects exceeding Rs 13,501 crore," the commerce and industry ministry said.

The Varanasi-Ranchi-Kolkata Expressway project, valued at Rs 9,623.72 crore having seven issues across six packages, was also reviewed.

Also Read | What Is Coffee Badging? All About Office Trend Becoming Popular As Companies Issue Return-to-Office Mandates.

Bhatia instructed the relevant authorities to take a proactive approach in addressing pending issues.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)