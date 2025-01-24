New Delhi, Jan 24 (PTI) Shares of Dr Reddy's Laboratories on Friday ended 5 per cent lower after the company's third-quarter earnings failed to cheer investors.

The stock tanked 5.01 per cent to settle at Rs 1,224.70 apiece on the BSE. During the day, it dropped 6.65 per cent to Rs 1,203.60.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, January 24 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

At the NSE, it slumped 4.90 per cent to Rs 1,226.20. Intra-day, the stock declined 6.66 per cent to Rs 1,203.50.

Its market valuation eroded by Rs 5,399.33 crore to Rs 1,02,187.12 crore.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for January 24, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

In traded volume terms, 1.68 lakh shares of the firm were traded at the BSE and 70.82 lakh shares on the NSE during the day.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories on Thursday said its consolidated net profit increased 2 per cent to Rs 1,413 crore in the third quarter ended December 31, 2024.

The Hyderabad-based drug major had reported a profit of Rs 1,379 crore for the October-December period of last fiscal.

Its revenue increased to Rs 8,359 crore from Rs 7,215 crore a year ago, Dr Reddy's Laboratories said in a statement.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)