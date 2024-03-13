New Delhi, Mar 13 (PTI) The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Wednesday said it has busted a big syndicate involved in the smuggling of foreign-origin gold worth around Rs 40 crore in its operation code-named 'Rising Sun'.

The operation was carried on March 12 and 13, an official statement said.

"Appreciate the DRI for this well-coordinated operation. The @cbic_india continues to remain alert in safeguarding our economic interests. @FinMinIndia @PIB_India," Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in a post on X.

The operation planned and coordinated across four states, resulted in the seizure of a huge quantity of smuggled gold, weighing around 61.08 kg valued at around Rs 40 crore, along with 19 vehicles, cash and other electronic items in Guwahati, Barpeta, Darbhanga, Gorakhpur and Araria, it said.

Acting on specific intelligence, DRI officers in Guwahati apprehended six members of the syndicate, including two masterminds, from residential premises at Guwahati and recovered 22.74 kg of gold, cash amounting to Rs 13 lakh, vehicles, and other electronic items.

Meanwhile, the Finance Ministry, in a separate statement, said Revenue Secretary Sanjay Malhotra virtually laid the foundation stone for the New GST Bhawan and Residential Quarters at Hyderabad for officers and staff of CGST and Customs, Hyderabad Zone under Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC).

The project consists of the construction of one office tower and one residential tower to accommodate the offices of the CGST Zone Hyderabad and provide residential accommodation for the officers of CBIC, it said.

Addressing the gathering, the Revenue Secretary appreciated CBIC for taking up such projects, which would ensure proper workspace and residential facilities for the officers and staff, apart from creating a modern environment for trade facilitation.

