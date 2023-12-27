In a major road accident on Wednesday, December 27, a 20-vehicle pile-up occurred on the Yamuna Expressway in Uttar Pradesh. The collision, attributed to low visibility amidst dense fog, has reportedly left several individuals injured. Authorities are actively involved in managing the situation, and additional details about the incident are awaited. Greater Noida Road Accident: Three Killed As Bus Driver Suddenly Falls Sick and Hits Motorbikes in Mandi Shyam Nagar Area.

Dense Fog Leads to 20-Vehicle Collision

Visuals from Yamuna Expressway pic.twitter.com/YGjMYMJpZd — Weatherman Shubham (@shubhamtorres09) December 27, 2023

#Brekingnews | Major accident on #YamunaExpressway: 20-vehicle pile-up amid dense fog, collision due to low visibility. pic.twitter.com/JdMg1RqJuf — Mirror Now (@MirrorNow) December 27, 2023

