Chandigarh, Jan 23 (PTI) A drone was recovered from a field near the India-Pakistan border in Punjab's Tarn Taran district on Tuesday, the Border Security Force (BSF) said.

Acting on specific information, BSF troops conducted a search operation on the outskirts of Dal village in Tarn Taran, a spokesperson of the force said.

During the search, a broken China-made quadcopter was found in a field, the spokesperson said.

