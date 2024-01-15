Rajouri/Jammu, Jan 15 (PTI) A drug peddler was arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district with 7,000 banned tablets on Monday, police said.

A police team intercepted the accused Sheikh Aza (32) in Rajouri town and recovered from him a huge consignment of banned drugs, they said.

The seized consignment contained 7,000 banned tablets of tramadol and tapentadol, the police said.

The accused was arrested and a case was registered against him.

